Greek restaurant franchise owner opens Maitland location. Celebration’s next.

Maitland has a new Greek restaurant: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, located at 701 Trelago Way.

Franchise owner Kevin Carmean explored other franchising opportunities but landed on The Great Greek — which is headquartered in West Palm Beach — because of food and its healthier version of fast casual. Also, he saw he could make his mark with an up-and-coming brand he believed would break through in a big way.

“When I decided to open my first location in Winter Garden, it was still an emerging brand and there were only a handful of other restaurants in operation,” he said. “Because of this, I was able to have my own territory where I could establish the concept’s presence throughout the Orlando area. That was a big differentiator that played a key role in my decision.”

