Happening today: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from KSC

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown is on for another rocket launch from Central Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX plans to use its Falcon 9 rocket to deploy a batch of 23 Starlink satellites into low earth orbit.

The satellites help increase internet access to different locations around the world.

Liftoff from Kennedy Space Center is currently scheduled for 5:26 p.m. Wednesday.

Targeting Wednesday, April 17 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2024

SpaceX said it also has set aside two back-up launch opportunities for Wednesday night and Thursday.

When the launch does happen, you watch it live on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

