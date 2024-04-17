Happening today: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from KSC

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown is on for another rocket launch from Central Florida’s Space Coast.
SpaceX plans to use its Falcon 9 rocket to deploy a batch of 23 Starlink satellites into low earth orbit.
The satellites help increase internet access to different locations around the world.
Liftoff from Kennedy Space Center is currently scheduled for 5:26 p.m. Wednesday.
Targeting Wednesday, April 17 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2024
SpaceX said it also has set aside two back-up launch opportunities for Wednesday night and Thursday.
