WATCH: Coast Guard helicopter crew pulls pregnant woman from Disney cruise ship in Atlantic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew is being commended for their work in helping a pregnant woman on a cruise ship in the Atlantic get to the medical care she required.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders in their San Juan sector received a request for medevac assistance Monday morning from the crew of the Disney Fantasy, which was positioned in the Atlantic Ocean, 260 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The request was for a 35-year-old pregnant U.S. citizen who was experiencing “health complications” and required a “higher level of medical care” onshore, according to the Coast Guard.

READ: Baldwin Park to get apartments using Live Local Act

The watchstanders then coordinated the medevac arrangements, directing a Jayhawk helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station in Borinquen and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from the Coast Guard Air Station in Miami to rendezvous with the cruise ship.

Once they arrived, the Jayhawk aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer onto the desk, who then prepared a basket to safely lift the woman onto the helicopter along with a doctor from the cruise ship.

READ: ‘Our biggest need’: New affordable housing complex in the works for Orlando; see who qualifies

The Coast Guard aircrew took the woman to Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, where emergency medical personnel waited to take her to a local hospital.

“Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required,” Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Todd Stephens said about the rescue. “This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter.”

READ: ‘Justice served’: Orlando man who fled country to avoid trial for DUI crash found guilty years later

The Coast Guard also commended the actions of the Disney Fantasy crew in helping to get their passenger the care they needed.

“We are glad everything came together to help this passenger,” Coast Guard Sector San Juan Operations Unit Leader Ensign Michael Riccio said. “The competency displayed by the Disney Fantasy crew and the Coast Guard personnel and units involved made all the difference.”

See photos from the rescue below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Coast Guard helicopter crew pulls pregnant woman from Disney cruise ship in Atlantic A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Borinquen worked with the Disney Fantasy cruise ship crew during the medevac a pregnant woman passenger with health complications, April 15, 2024, approximately 180 miles northwest Puerto Rico. The medevac patient was a 35-year-old, U.S. citizen, who was transported to the ‘Centro Medico’ Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico to receive higher level of medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group