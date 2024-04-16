Baldwin Park to get apartments using Live Local Act

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A company is proposing the use of the Live Local Act for a 628-unit apartment complex near Baldwin Park.

Jennings Investment LLC proposed the project on part of roughly 22 vacant acres zoned for industrial use that it owns near Hanging Moss Road in Orlando, according to Orange County documents.

The project’s design includes a five-story, 380-unit building; two five-story buildings with 62 units each and a five-story building with 124 units.

