RIGHT NOW: Heavy police presence in Apopka neighborhood after reports of shots fired

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police responded to a neighborhood Friday afternoon after receiving reports of shots being fired.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on South Christiana Avenue, near US-441 South.
Officers would not say if anyone was injured.
Both the Apopka Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident.
WFTV has a crew working to gather more information.
