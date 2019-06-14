  • RIGHT NOW: Heavy police presence in Apopka neighborhood after reports of shots fired

    By: James Tutten

    APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police responded to a neighborhood Friday afternoon after receiving reports of shots being fired.

    The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on South Christiana Avenue, near US-441 South.

    Officers would not say if anyone was injured.

    Both the Apopka Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident.

    WFTV has a crew working to gather more information. 

