Here's what Mayor-elect Jerry Demings has planned when he takes office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A team of nearly 40 people has been helping Orange County Mayor-elect Jerry Demings transition into the new position.
The team is planning on a new approach for several departments in the county.
A 62-page report is not finalized yet, but it summarizes the main areas Demings wants to focus on when he's officially in office.
More: Read the full report | Chart showing positions for the county
To examine the work in progress in the county and suggest opportunities for more exploration, the group created four task forces.
Innovation and Technology
The team wants to create a new "chief technology officer" position to help make Orange County a top 20 metro market for technology talent in the country.
Customer Service and Business Development
The Customer Service and Business Development task force would have a long-term goal of creating a comprehensive customer service training program for all county employees, and making it a priority to help customers quickly resolve challenges.
Sustainability and Smart Growth
Under the Sustainability and Smart Growth task force, the county would lead by example through green buildings and green infrastructure. Building codes could be enhanced with new requirements backed by new incentives.
Community Task Force
The task force for building a community that works for everyone means working toward more affordable housing, more funding for mental health and homelessness and exploring a dedicated source of funding for a transportation system. According to the report, 43 percent of households in the county are living either at or below poverty level and are struggling to afford basic needs.
