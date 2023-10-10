Here’s what must happen before SunRail weekend service begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer expects weekend service for SunRail to begin only after an expansion of the commuter train’s connections — which likely won’t ramp up for at least two years.

Dyer said after an Oct. 9 Orlando City Council workshop that weekend service likely would not happen until the commuter rail has a connection to the airport. Plans for that corridor likely would include the ability to phase the route, with one potential phase being the airport to the existing SunRail line, a second from the existing line to the convention center and a third to South International Drive.

“When we go to the airport, it will be an absolute necessity we go seven days a week and more frequent service,” he said. The mayor added that could create momentum for the other parts of the corridor to start and would allow the commuter rail to connect with the over 20,000 employees at the airport. There’s no exact timetable for the new route, but Dyer said he expects it won’t happen for at least two more years.

SEE: 9 of Florida’s most dangerous animals

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Brightline nearly doubles route schedule between Orlando, Miami (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group