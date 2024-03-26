Here’s who bought Icon Park’s giant wheel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The British company that owns Legoland Florida resort has purchased The Wheel at Icon Park and changed the attraction’s name.

Merlin Entertainments on March 25 announced it purchased the attraction from Icon Park and changed its name to the Orlando Eye. The U.K.-based company also owns Sea Life Orlando Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Orlando.

The 400-foot wheel is the tallest observation attraction on the U.S. East Coast. The Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments has 30 glass capsules with space for 15 guests each.

