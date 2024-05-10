Orlando sandwich shop says it’s losing money because of construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — The owners of a well-known Orlando sandwich store are blaming the city for a big loss of revenue.

Workers installed a sidewalk outside of the sandwich shop on Wednesday.

“Bad as’s” is on Primrose Drive near Jefferson Street in the Milk District.

The shop’s driveway has been ripped apart.

The owner told Channel 9 he knew the work would happen but did not get any specifics ahead of time.

He said it cost him 90% of his revenue for the day, and he had to close early.

Channel 9 reached out to the city about the construction.

The city said it was a street and stormwater project to enhance the sidewalk for ADA compliance and community input.

The city also said it contacted the sandwich business last week with details about the project.

This isn’t the first construction project for businesses in the Milk District.

Channel 9 first reported on the OUC project on Robinson Street last month.

Businesses said the construction concerned them regarding their finances.

