Construction on a local street is effecting local businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man is threatening legal action after utility crews take over part of Robinson Street near downtown Orlando.

Orlando Utilities Commission is excavating parts of Robinson Street in order to install underground duct banks, which protect telecommunications and electric wires from physical impact and other environmental elements, as well as manhole covers.

Nicholas Fouraker runs 4 Acre Commerical Real Estate – one of many businesses now impacted by crews taking over an area of Robinson Street which involves them digging up nearly a mile of the road. It’s limiting access for cars and parking, along with noise issues that Fouraker said make working at the office virtually impossible. It’s why he’s hired a lawyer.

“We’ve asked them to restore access and they’ve refused,” said Fouraker.

Read: ‘What a legacy’: Florida remembers former governor, U.S. senator Bob Graham

Fouraker said he’ll take it to court if he has to. Channel 9 got ahold of emails between Fouraker’s attorney and OUC’s where the utility company offered to possibly help find alternate parking. It didn’t say anything about relieving costs, which is estimated At upwards of $8,000 a month. Fouraker is frustrated by the lack of transparency in a stressful time.

“Everybody’s pretty upset about the way it’s been handled,” said Fouraker. “And we didn’t get a lot of notice. And they didn’t offer any accommodations, I’ve got kind of a rickety letter that there’s no person to contact. It just tells you to go to the website. So it’s kind of a doom loop.”

OUC sent us this statement in response to concerns:

Read: Federal lawsuit accuses former motel of profiting from sex trafficking

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work to make enhancements to ensure electric reliability and water quality for our growing community. Rest assured, we will do everything possible to complete our work quickly and safely.

We realize the impact that construction will have and with the city and DOT, we’re doing everything we can to minimize these impacts. For about one to two more weeks, East Robinson Street between Bumby Avenue and North Graham Avenue will be closed to through-traffic but will remain open to local traffic so business owners and customers can access these businesses. As soon as this work is completed, it’s anticipated that one lane of Robinson Street will remain open in at least one direction.”

OUC’s website states the entire Robinson Street construction project should be completed by January 2025.

Read: Orlando Magic’s first-round playoffs schedule announced by NBA

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group