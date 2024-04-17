Orlando Magic’s first-round playoffs schedule announced by NBA

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA has released the full schedule for the Orlando Magic as they enter the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Magic are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a best-of-seven series.

Game 1 is on Saturday in Cleveland.

They’ll stay there for Game 2 on Monday.

Then, the Magic will face off at home on Thursday, April 25 and Saturday, April 27.

If needed, there are three more games set for April 30, May 3, and May 5.

The Kia Center in Orlando is getting ready for the home games.

Signage at the arena displays the team’s new playoff campaign with the slogan “Everybody In.”

The Orlando Magic have now made the playoffs 17 times in franchise history.

The last time the Magic secured a spot was in 2020.

Here’s another quick look at the team’s upcoming NBA Playoffs first-round schedule:

Game 1 – Saturday, April 20 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Game 2 – Monday, April 22 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Thursday, April 25 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Saturday, April 27 at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Game 5* – Tuesday, April 30 at Cleveland, TBA (*If necessary)

Game 6* – Friday, May 3 at Orlando, TBA (*If necessary)

Game 7* – Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland, TBA (*If necessary)

Orlando Magic playoff tickets are on sale now; as a reminder, season ticket holders are given first priority.

