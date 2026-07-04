Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot in star-studded NYC wedding

NEW YORK — Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially married, according to ABC News.

A representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News that the couple exchanged vows during a ceremony in New York City officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

According to ABC, Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party.

ABC News reported that both Swift and Kelce wore custom Dior designs, with Swift’s haute couture wedding gown created by Jonathan Anderson.

The couple reportedly celebrated with a two-day wedding event at Madison Square Garden attended by more than 1,000 guests. No official wedding photos have been released.

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