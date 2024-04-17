‘What a legacy’: Florida remembers former governor, U.S. senator Bob Graham

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bob Graham -- a two-term Florida governor and a three-term U.S. senator -- died Tuesday at age 87.

Graham died at 8:30 p.m. surrounded by his wife, Adele, and family members at a retirement community in Gainesville.

Floridians from across the state have shared thoughts on Graham’s life. Read their remarks below:

Read: Bob Graham, former Florida governor, US senator, dead at 87

Adele Graham, Graham’s widow

“We’re very attached and love him so much -- so proud of him. He was an absolute devoted person in public service to get things done for everybody.”

Gwen Graham, Graham’s daughter

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of a visionary leader, dedicated public servant, and even more importantly, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather: Bob Graham.”

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner

“Florida mourns the loss of a faithful public servant, Governor Bob Graham. Adriana and I join others in extending our condolences to the Graham family as they celebrate his life and service.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

“Florida mourns the loss of former Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham today. He was a devoted public servant who, among other important work, made enormous achievements in conserving Florida’s natural resources. We are grateful for his service to our state and nation. May he rest in peace.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio

“Bob Graham was a selfless public servant, whose legacy and impact will live on. From his days in the state House to his days in the governor’s mansion and the U.S. Senate, Bob Graham always understood whom he served. It was a core value, one that he lived out even after he retired from public service. Florida, and the nation, lost a very good man. Jeanette and I are praying for Adele, their kids, and the entire Graham family.”

Obit Bob Graham FILE - Gov.-elect Bob Graham talks to members of the press, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1978 poolside at his Miami hotel after his Tuesday night victory over opponent Jack Eckerd. Graham, who chaired the Intelligence Committee following the 2001 terrorist attacks and opposed the Iraq invasion, has died, according to an announcement by his family Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jennings, File) (Jennings/AP)

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

“Bob Graham was a good man and a great Floridian who dedicated his life to our state. His legacy will live forever, not because of any title he held, but for what he did with those opportunities to improve Florida and the lives of families in the Sunshine State. Ann and I are heartbroken to learn of his passing. He and Adele have been so kind to our family and we will cherish the time we spent together. Please join us in praying for the Graham family and all who mourn Bob’s passing.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

“Bob Graham: One of America’s finest public servants, Adele’s cherished husband and a devoted father and grandfather has left us for his celestial home. He strongly believed that ‘a public office is a public trust.’ What a legacy! Godspeed, Bob Graham.”

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush

“Florida and our country has lost a great public servant. Bob Graham served Floridians with a servant’s heart, with integrity, and with civility. Columba and I are praying for the Graham family.”

University of Florida

“Bob Graham was devoted to the betterment of the world around him. His life of leadership will continue to train and shape the next generation of leaders.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

“Florida has lost a legend. Former governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham served the state of Florida for nearly 50 years. I admire him because politics played no part in his form of leadership. Politicians today could learn a thing or two from his work ethic. We send our deepest condolences to Mrs. Graham and the entire family.”

Bob Graham FILE - Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Graham, D-Fla., gestures as he answers questions regarding the ongoing security hearing on Capitol Hill, June 18, 2002, in Washington. Graham, who chaired the Intelligence Committee following the 2001 terrorist attacks and opposed the Iraq invasion, has died, according to an announcement by his family Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/AP)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group