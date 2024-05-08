Orange County recognizes Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A month-long celebration of culture kicked off in downtown Orlando on Tuesday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Board of County Commissioners officially recognized May as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a signed proclamation.

The county, along with other Central Florida Asian organizations, participated in a celebration beforehand that included traditional dances, music, activities, and food.

They welcomed community members to a cultural exhibition at the Orange County Administration Building.

This was a way for the local government to honor the culture of its Asian and Pacific Islander employees and constituents.

Demings said Orange County has the highest AAPI population in Florida.

President George H. W. Bush designated May as AAPI Heritage Month in 1992.

