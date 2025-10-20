Homeland Security says 100,000 undocumented immigrants arrested in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Monday that over 480,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested nationwide in a series of operations targeting criminal activities.

During a press conference in Sarasota, Noem provided updates on the Trump administration’s efforts to apprehend undocumented immigrants involved in serious crimes like drug trafficking and murder.

The operations have led to the arrest of 10,000 individuals in Florida alone.

Noem said these operations are to maintain law and order, particularly in areas with high rates of criminal activity linked to illegal immigration.

