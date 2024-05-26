Local

Hot Memorial Day weekend for Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Weather 05/26/24

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 97 degrees in Orlando.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said many locations will hit the mid and upper 90s.

Heat index values will reach 100 to 105 degrees.

Monday will have very similar temperatures.

Extreme heat with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values over 100.

Weather 05/26/24

