Hourglass District townhome project gets timeline as part of $170M investment

An anticipated residential project in a trendy Orlando neighborhood has a timeline.

Earthwork and ground preparation for 36 townhomes at Clark and Raehn Streets in the Hourglass District will begin in July, with construction planned for December, according to developer Giovanni Fernandez, co-founder and broker at Orlando-based National Real Estate LLC.

The townhomes to be built just north of Curry Ford Road are just one part of the $170 million investment Fernandez said he will be making over the next four years in the popular district, which he is credited with naming.

