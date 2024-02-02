How NFL’s Pro Bowl Games this weekend may lead to more sports business

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The NFL Pro Bowl Games this week are expected to serve as a showcase once again for how Camping World Stadium can host big events.

The National Football League’s event will include a Skills Showdown on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida, followed by the Pro Bowl Games Championship on Feb. 4 at the stadium near downtown Orlando at 3 p.m. Both will be broadcast on TV, with the championship event at Camping World selling tickets now.

Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, said the event is important because it will likely bring $30 million to $40 million in economic impact along with the promotion of Orlando on the television broadcast and social media.

