How region’s sprawl drives transportation solutions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

When it comes to understanding the challenges of improving transportation in Central Florida, it helps to consider how most of the region was built — in a car-oriented, often sprawling development pattern.

For example, even though the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is one of the fastest-growing in the U.S., an analysis of Census Bureau data by the Florida Department of Transportation shows its density of about 785 persons per square mile is well behind the Tampa (1,282 persons), Miami (1,221 persons) and Fort Myers (1,002 persons) metros.

In fact, Orlando Business Journal has previously detailed the ways in which the sprawling development pattern of the region has threatened its natural environment.

SEE: Oakland’s century-old ‘Bin Laden’ mansion torn down

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group