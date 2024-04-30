How SunRail-Disney Springs connection would work

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Walt Disney World could benefit from a proposed SunRail station at Disney Springs if one comes to fruition.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) confirmed to Orlando Business Journal on April 29 it would be open to having a station on site as a part of the Sunshine Corridor. The shared corridor with Miami-based intercity rail system Brightline would include stops at Orlando International Airport, near the Orange County Convention Center and South International Drive.

Here’s what we do and don’t know so far:

