Hundreds of high school football players join WFTV's 10th annual media day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Football season is right around the corner and Channel 9 kicked things off Tuesday with our 10th annual high school media day at Camping World Stadium.

One of the teams who dropped by were the Cocoa Tigers, who recently ranked as one of the most dominant high school football programs in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.

"We're just working constantly, just staying humble and being blessed," said senior standout Caziah Holmes. "Just trying to be good people on the field and off the field."

Dr. Phillips High School was also one of the over 40 teams in attendance. Head coach Rodney Wells spoke to Christian Bruey and Joe Kepner on what it would take to repeat the successes of their 2017 season where they won a state title.

"My commitment to the boys is that we aren't going to get outworked as a coaching staff and they aren't going to get outworked as players," said Wells. "The only thing that really matters is how we play the game with respect and honor."

Dr. Phillips' opponent for week one are the Edgewater Eagles, who finished the 2018 season with a record of 12-2 before losing in a Class 7A semifinal.

"The guys were able to make a playoff run and get a taste of being in the final four," said head coach Cameron Duke of his team's playoff loss. "We're excited in the leadership we have coming back and be able to make that run, but to put that behind us and learn from our mistakes."

One team hoping to turn things around from a disappointing season are the Ocoee Knights, who nearly showed up with their entire team Tuesday.

"They work really hard to get where they are," said head coach Aaron Sheppard when asked about his roster for the upcoming season. "They've done a lot of good stuff to get where they are. I think it's about eight or nine guys who have offers somewhere so we should be ok."

