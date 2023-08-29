Hurricane Idalia: Cedar Key preps for 10-foot storm surge, high winds

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation went into effect on Cedar Key as of 4 p.m., but not everyone is leaving as Hurricane Idalia looms off the coast.
Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler said city officials estimate that 100 of the island’s 800 weekday residents decided to weather the storm at home.
Officials said they are concerned about a possible 10- to 15-foot storm surge and how the hurricane could impact the island’s roads and bridges.
