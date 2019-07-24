0 Investigators break up Volusia County identity theft ring with more than 60 victims, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores police said they've busted part of an identity theft ring that has close to 100 victims all over the world.

Nicole Siroky appeared stoic in court, only speaking up to tell her family she loved them as the bailiff escorted her out. A Volusia County judge Wednesday kept her bond at more than $1 million.

Police said the 30-year-old, along with Timothy Hooper and Tiffany O'Reilly, bought the stolen identities of more than 60 people off the dark web.

Detectives said the trio used the IDs to make credit cards and buy things at close to 30 businesses.

Siroky's sister defended her outside of court.

“She's not part of a scheme,” Danielle Luck said. “That's not Nicole. Nicole wouldn’t do that, my sister I know her, I’m with her all the time she's not a part of no scheme.”

Police said they came across the operation 10 months ago.

That's when an employee at Perry's Ocean Edge Resort had issues with a credit card one guest was using and reported it to police.

Detectives quickly discovered that person was not the only victim and the crew was stealing the identifies of dozens of people all over the globe.

Investigators snapped photos of fraudulent cards, stolen guns and devices used to make fake credit cards inside the room they say Siroky was using.

They said she turned it into her own credit card fraud lab.

Siroky is facing several fraud charges. O’Reilly and Hooper are still on the loose.

