Investigators looking for who shot at 3 people in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are searching for whoever opened fire on a vehicle with three people inside on Monday afternoon in Cocoa.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Clearlake Road, not far from Eastern Florida State College.

Deputies said between 20 and 30 shots were fired during the attack.

Kyle Cutler, who lives nearby, said he heard the gunfire and rushed to help the victims. “I noticed two people, one shot in the leg and another in the back. And he started screaming for his girlfriend. I look over to the right, and I see her shot,” Cutler said.

Cutler said his wife called 911 while he stayed with the victims until help arrived.

All three were taken to a local hospital. Witnesses said a large group had gathered in the area shortly before the shooting. “One of the vehicles was parked, another vehicle pulled up and blocked it in, at which time multiple shooters got out and started firing at the vehicle that was parked,” Brevard County sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Evidence markers and shell casings covered the ground, and one of the vehicles was left with shattered windows.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack. “It appears this was an ambush that took place — some type of retaliatory thing, if you will,” sheriff office said.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been made, and the conditions of the victims have not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

