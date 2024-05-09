Is a new Ace Café opening in Sanford? Permit filings suggest possibility

SANFORD, Fla. — A year after Ace Café suddenly shut its doors in downtown Orlando, a local businessman might be working on opening a new site a few miles north.

Businessman Sean Kelley, who also owns motorcycle apparel line 73 Moto, has been filing permits to repurpose his property at 115 North Laurel Avenue as an evening entertainment venue, records show.

Additional permit applications included a request to hang the Orlando Ace Café sign on the exterior of the building, with the client name “Ace Café 73 Moto.” The requests show the sign will be partially altered after installation to include the 73 Moto logo.

At the same time, an Instagram account named “Ace Café Sanford” has launched, with the message “Coming soon!” Two of the three accounts it follows are Kelley and 73 Moto. The other is Steve Glum, a former executive who helped launch Ace Café's Orlando location.

73 Moto also follows Ace Café Sanford’s account back, along with other Ace locations.

Kelley declined to comment on his permit filings when contacted by text message Wednesday. He also refused to confirm he was behind the Instagram account.

The City of Sanford also declined to comment.

