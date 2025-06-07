‘It’s a safe place’: Central Florida sports leagues embrace LGBTQ+ community

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cheers echoed through the halls of Dover Shores Community Center in Orlando on Thursday.

It was the final game of the season for the players at the OUT Sports League.

“I just wanted to have a place where I could play with some of my friends some kickball and to have a safe place with the LGBTQ+ community,” said John Teixeira, who founded OUT in 2018. “Now that it’s grown, it’s extraordinary. We have, in any given season, 1500 players. We’re running 10 different sports.”

Practicing sports or attending sporting events is one of the easiest ways people can connect and socialize.

For members of the LGBTQ+ community, that’s even more important. Over the years, LGBQT+ sports groups have been offering a safe space for hundreds of people across central Florida, and they have had great impact on the community.

“It usually puts a tear in my eye. Honestly, it really means a lot that it means so much to them, especially given the political landscape in Florida. A lot of players feel like they need connections. They need to make friends,” Teixeira said.

As much as 80% of spectators and athletes have witnessed anti-LGBT+ attitudes during sporting events, according to the Human Rights Campaign – but that does not seem to be a problem among members and spectators of the OUT games.

“Community-centered environment. I would say there’s a lot of mutual support, not only like on your team but from a lot of different teams. And it’s really a really, really cool experience to be part of,” said Ryan Chabot, who plays on the volleyball team.

OUT Sports is not the only league in town, however. Central Florida Softball League has been around for almost 30 years.

“I never felt fully included in a sports space. And then when I found the Central Florida Softball League,” said Bobby Agagnina, the commissioner for Central Florida Softball League. “Then I came out here to the fields and saw people having a great time being themselves.”

The softball league is a nonprofit – so the money they raise from memberships goes back to the community.

“Not only are we having a welcoming, safe space here with like great softball on the field, but we also want to make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe and supported here at home,” said Agagnina.

Together, both leagues have thousands of players showing their pride on and off the courts.

“Pride, to me, is just being unembarrassed and unashamed about who you are, living your true life and your true self, and being able to be around other people that generally care about you, regardless of your creed, your background or who you love,” said Teixeira. “I think the most proud of being in the Central Florida softball league is that we offer a safe, welcoming, family, fun experience,” said Agagnina.

Anyone can join the leagues, regardless of skill level.

Click here for the team’s official website.

Click here to join the Central Florida Softball League.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group