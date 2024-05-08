Jeff’s Bagel Run to expand into Texas with 5 new stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Jeff’s Bagel Run has partnered with franchisee Brian Hess and his team to take the brand into the Houston market with a five-store area development agreement.

“I was recently in Orlando and tasted a bagel fresh out of the oven at Jeff’s Bagel Run,” said Hess. “It was a game-changer for me; I’d never savored a hot bagel before, having only known the reheated versions from other bagel shops. I can’t wait to introduce our city to the joy of Jeff’s Bagel Run.”

With four locations in Central Florida (Celebration, Ocoee, Oviedo and College Park) and four more underway in Orlando (including Celebration, Winter Park and O-Town West), this expansion deal grows the total number of operational or in-progress locations to 13.

