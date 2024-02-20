Jewish leaders speak against antisemitism as American Jewish Committee releases annual report

ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Jewish Committee released its report for the Annual State of Antisemitism in the United States. The results are staggering.

“Over a 30% increase just in two years of American Jews who say they feel less secure and the number one reason given this year was the Hamas and Israel War,” Holly Huffnagle, the AJC Director For Combating Antisemitism, said.

A war that is thousands of miles away has impacted Jewish people living here in Central Florida.

Just last week, Rabbi Yosef Konikov with the Chabad of South Orlando said one of the members of his community told the rabbi they were attacked while walking home when someone pulled up next to the man and started yelling and throwing things at him.

“He was very disturbed about that; he didn’t understand what he did to them,” Rabbi Konikov said. “They were cursing him out and using foul language and talking about Jewish people.”

The AJC reports more than 9 in 10 American Jews and three-quarters of the general public believe antisemitism is a problem in the U.S.

Rabbi Konikov said for the most part Central Florida is a loving and accepting community, but it isn’t immune to hate.

“There are cases of antisemitism here in Orlando,” Rabbi Konikov said.

He said when people experience this hate or see it first-hand, they need to speak up.

“There are too many good people in the world who are not speaking up,” Rabbi Konikov said. “They need to speak up. Let people know, your children know, let your friends know this is absolutely unacceptable and this is wrong.”

The Chabad of South Orlando will be hosting a lecture by an Israeli war survivor on March 6th. Details and a link to register can be found here.

