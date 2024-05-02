Joann Inc. exits bankruptcy with the ‘strongest financial foundation in many years’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Joann Inc., the parent of hundreds of Jo-Ann fabrics and craft stores nationwide, emerged from bankruptcy court on April 30 in its best financial shape in recent decades.

The Hudson, Ohio-based retailer of fabrics and craft items halved its long-term debt of $1.1 billion and fully repaid its obligations to employees, vendors, landlords and other trade creditors during a month-and-a-half in bankruptcy court — without reducing its retail footprint or employee head count. Joann emerges from bankruptcy with $153 million in new financing, the company said.

The company has six Central Florida locations: in Colonial Landing and Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando, as well as in Altamonte Springs, Winter Garden, Kissimmee, Sanford and Tavares.

SEE: Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group