Jury deliberates fate of Brevard County man accused in deadly California wildfire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A jury is now deliberating the fate of a Brevard County man accused of setting the deadly Palisades wildfire in California earlier this year.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Rinderknecht intentionally started the January 2025 wildfire, arguing he acted out of what they described as “societal revenge.”

Authorities say the fire claimed the lives of 12 people and caused widespread destruction.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence they say links Rinderknecht to the origin of the blaze and supports their claim that the fire was deliberately set.

Defense attorneys disputed those allegations, arguing the wildfire could have started through other causes and questioning whether prosecutors proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jurors began deliberations following closing arguments and will decide whether Rinderknecht is guilty of the charges against him.

Channel 9 will continue to follow the case and provide updates when a verdict is reached.

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