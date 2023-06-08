Kissimmee approves $12M plan to convert motel into affordable housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — This week, Kissimmee moved forward with its $12 million plan to convert a motel into affordable housing.

On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to approve a purchase agreement for the Super 8 Motel along West Vine Street.

“It was a unique opportunity to provide access to resources in one location. And the goal is to provide services, support services, case management, as well as emergency bridge housing, and affordable housing all on one site,” Kissimmee Deputy City Manager Desiree Matthews said.

The plan is to renovate a good portion of the motel.

People currently living in the motel were worried they could be kicked back out on the streets.

“I almost feel like now, since I have a roof over my head, and I hear what the city is now trying to do. It makes me wonder, hey, if I’m going to be back out there again,” resident Joseph Key said.

But city officials said the people living in the motel now will not have to leave as long as they can qualify for affordable housing. If they don’t, the city said they will have resources to help them with ways to qualify or get relocated.

