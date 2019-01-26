  • Kissimmee church to assist former Puerto Rican police officers in obtaining US certification

    By: Shannon Butler

    KISSIMMEE, Fl. - A local church is trying to help former police officers from Puerto Rico get the qualifications they need to become officers.

    Pastor Henry Patino of the Casa Cristiana Church in Kissimmee said that the church even has plans to help in teaching the officers English.

    The church told Channel 9 that about ten of the former officers are currently in the congregation.

    Pastor Patino said he's been receiving calls from law enforcement officers all over the country asking for a job over a misunderstanding. He believes word got out about a job fair for officers across the nation to come and work as officers in Osceola County.

    The church is now clarifying that they are inviting officers who came from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria to get informed about what they would need to do to get qualified to work here.

    "They need the tools and we will provide them with the tools they need," said Patino. "The first tool is to learn English."

    The even will be held at Casa Cristiana Church on February 2. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will be in attendance, but to only brief those interested  what they would need to be an officer.

