How Southwest’s airport withdrawals will affect Orlando

A decision by Orlando International Airport’s busiest airline will have direct implications for Central Florida travelers.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) will cease operations at four airports due to manufacturing delays at Boeing. On Aug. 4, the carrier will withdraw from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Bellingham International Airport in Washington, Cozumel International Airport in Mexico and Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York, according to a company press release.

The airline also announced it will restrict capacity at both Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia and Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Illinois as part of a “significant restructuring.”

