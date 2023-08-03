New Lady Lake police chief to be sworn in Monday

LADY LAKE , Fla. — Steven Hunt will officially take his oath of office on Monday as Lady Lake’s newest police chief.

Hunt is not a stranger to the Town of Lady Lake. Since May, he has served as the Interim police chief.

The swearing-in ceremony takes place at 5:00 pm at Town Hall Commission Chambers, 409 Fennell Blvd.

As a Native of Maine, Hunt’s law enforcement career spans over 35 years, including 20 years as a police supervisor.

Most recently, Hunt served as a detective for the State of Florida, Divisions of Financial Services, Investigative and Forensic Services, and the Bureau of Insurance.

He is an FBI National Academy, Maine Criminal Justice Academy, and IACP Leadership in Police Organizations graduate and holds several certifications and professional affiliations.

