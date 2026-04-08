Lake County to host Operation Green Light event to help residents reinstate licenses

TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller will host its annual Operation Green Light event from April 20 to 24, to assist residents in settling overdue court fines and preventing or removing driver’s license suspensions.

Operating daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event offers incentives, including removal from collections, waived fees, and reduced fines for qualifying cases.

“If you are behind on your court-related payments, this event is here to help you,” said Clerk Gary Cooney. “We aim to assist customers seeking to reinstate or prevent suspension of their driver licenses.”

Last year, the program resolved 394 cases, collected nearly $40,000 in overdue payments, and dismissed over $27,000 from collections.

Residents can attend in person at the Lake County Courthouse in Tavares or start the process online by contacting the Clerk’s Office.

In many cases, paying in full or setting up a payment plan by April 24 may qualify for license reinstatement.

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