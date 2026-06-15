Argument over radio volume leads to shooting on SR-91 exit ramp

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that Dante Antonio-Parra Garcia was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly shot at his fiancée and her sister during an argument over the volume of the radio in the car.

Law enforcement confirms four bullet holes were discovered in the passenger side windshield of the fiancée’s white Toyota RAV4. The firearm, a “Palmetto Dagger Compact,” was located on the front passenger floorboard.

The report states the disturbance stemmed from an argument between him and his fiancée about the radio volume, in which she said she repeatedly pushed his hand away from the knob because he kept playing it at maximum volume.

Garcia was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail.

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