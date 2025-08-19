Family member returns suspect to Lake County crash site

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Monday night in Lake County at the intersection of Radio Road and Patrick Drive.

Kevin Edward Custer, 37, from Leesburg, was driving a 2012 Toyota Tacoma when he fled the scene after a crash at 9:10 P.M. He was later brought back by a family member and arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and DUI manslaughter.

The incident occurred when a pickup truck traveling north on Radio Road hit a pedestrian walking in the same direction. The pedestrian was transported to UF Health in Leesburg, where he was pronounced dead.

After the collision, the Florida Highway Patrol took the vehicle for investigation. The driver was booked into Lake County Jail and the crash remains part of an active criminal investigation.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group