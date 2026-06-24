Lake County

Walmart opens new Neighborhood Market in Lady Lake with fresh layout and services

Next-Gen Walmart Market Opens in Lady Lake with Pharmacy

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
New Walmart Neighborhood Market in Lady Lake Walmart opens new Neighborhood Market in Lady Lake, FL. Offers fresh food, pharmacy, and community grants to local non-profits.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Walmart has launched a new Neighborhood Market in Lady Lake. The Walmart store now features a fresh layout aimed at making shopping more convenient and enjoyable.

Walmart says that shoppers will notice wider aisles, clear signage to guide them effortlessly, and a smooth, streamlined checkout process. The store also offers a complete selection of groceries, an expanded range of household essentials, beautiful floral services, and expert cake decorating to add that special touch.

The store’s pharmacy provides a range of healthcare services, such as prescription delivery, immunizations, and medication counseling, all designed to support your health and well-being.

During the grand opening, Walmart awarded $14,000 in community grants to nine local nonprofit organizations listed below.

local nonprofit organizations

  • Rotary Club of The Villages Foundation, Inc. - $2,000 
  • Love Thy Neighbor Community Services, Inc. - $2,000 
  • Ocala Clothing Swap - $2,000 
  • Marion County Search and Rescue - $2,000 
  • Pay It Forward Outreach Corp. - $2,000 
  • Transformed Ministries of Florida, Inc. - $1,000 
  • CREATE Conservatory - $1,000 
  • Gunny’s Heroes Inc. - $1,000 
  • Nautical Salute Corporation - $1,000 

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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