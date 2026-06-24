Walmart opens new Neighborhood Market in Lady Lake with fresh layout and services

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Walmart has launched a new Neighborhood Market in Lady Lake. The Walmart store now features a fresh layout aimed at making shopping more convenient and enjoyable.
Walmart says that shoppers will notice wider aisles, clear signage to guide them effortlessly, and a smooth, streamlined checkout process. The store also offers a complete selection of groceries, an expanded range of household essentials, beautiful floral services, and expert cake decorating to add that special touch.
The store’s pharmacy provides a range of healthcare services, such as prescription delivery, immunizations, and medication counseling, all designed to support your health and well-being.
During the grand opening, Walmart awarded $14,000 in community grants to nine local nonprofit organizations listed below.
local nonprofit organizations
- Rotary Club of The Villages Foundation, Inc. - $2,000
- Love Thy Neighbor Community Services, Inc. - $2,000
- Ocala Clothing Swap - $2,000
- Marion County Search and Rescue - $2,000
- Pay It Forward Outreach Corp. - $2,000
- Transformed Ministries of Florida, Inc. - $1,000
- CREATE Conservatory - $1,000
- Gunny’s Heroes Inc. - $1,000
- Nautical Salute Corporation - $1,000
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