Lake Minneola High School placed on lockdown over possible weapon scare

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Minneola High School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday morning over a possible weapon scare.

School officials said the decision was made after a student reported seeing a magazine or gun clip on campus.

School leaders said “no weapon or threats were reported” and everyone at the school is safe.

The lockdown was issued out of an abundance of caution as law enforcement searched the location, officials said.

School leaders said they are also limiting movement on campus as law enforcement conducts its search.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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