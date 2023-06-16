‘The Last of Us’ heading to Halloween Horror Nights this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — This Halloween season, can you survive?

Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that “The Last of Us,” inspired by the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic video game, will come to life at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

“The Last of Us” haunted house will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow Joel and Ellie, the game’s protagonists, through a world overtaken by fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the “Infected,” Universal said in a news release.

Those brave enough to take the journey will encounter the Infected and The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, as the navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone.

Along the way, guests will encounter iconic locations from the video game, such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand, and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, Universal said.

“We are excited to bring ‘The Last of Us’ to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more,” Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort, said in the news release. “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” added John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The PlayStation and Naughty Dog video game celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said in the news release. “Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of ‘The Last of Us,’ it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders and much more!”

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Sept. 1 in Orlando. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase.

