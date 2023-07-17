Law enforcement to focus on driver safety this week during ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in Florida, and four other states, are urging drivers to slow down.

To help spread the message, officials launched, “Operation Southern Slow Down” on Monday.

The four-day campaign is aimed to help stop people from speeding and driving aggressively.

Local leaders held a news conference Monday at the Daytona International Speedway to share their efforts in the campaign.

People may see an increased law enforcement presence on the roads looking to stop dangerous drivers.

