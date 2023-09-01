LIVE UPDATES: UCF up 28-3 over Kent State at halftime of season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida made its Big 12 debut Thursday night against Kent State at FBC Morgage Stadium, and it only took UCF four minutes to score their first Big 12 touchdown.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On a 12 play drive, UCF drove 75 yards, capped off by UCF’s quarterback John Plumlee finding wide receiver Xavier Townsend for a 9-yard touchdown. UCF takes the lead 7-0.

Townsend gets his first career touchdown as a Knight.

More Local Sports

After a Kent State four and out, the Knights drove 59 yards in under three minutes to put seven more on the board. The drive ended with a 17-yard run by Plumlee into the endzone 14-0 Knights.

On Kent State’s third possession, the Golden Flashes moved the ball within field goal range and hit from 45 yards, 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Read: Florida State, LSU face off in Orlando: Watch ‘Sunday Showdown’ at 7 p.m. Sunday

Entering a second quarter, the Knights would put together another 70-plus yard drive, with running back Jordan McDonald taking the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown run, UCF up 21-3.

The Golden Flashes were not ready to head back to Ohio just yet.

Video: Timmy McClain shining in UCF’s backup QB battle

Kent State’s D.J. Miller Jr. intercepted UCF’s Plumlee in the endzone but the Golden Flashes could not capitalize.

With two minutes left in the first half, UCF’s DeJordan Mask intercepted Kent State in the endzone, setting up a 95-yard drive with Plumlee connecting with tight end Alec Holler for an 18-yard touchdown.

THE PRIDE OF WINTER PARK. Alec Holler catches the TD from JRP. 18-yards to cap a lightning-quick drive.



Sheesh. Eight plays. 94 yards in just 1:06! 28-3 UCF. — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) September 1, 2023

UCF would go into halftime up 28-3.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 UCF v. Kent State The season opener for UCF against Kent State in Orlando. (Shane Whitehead)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group