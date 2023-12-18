Local high school first to begin new security program Monday

APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is beginning a pilot program that is meant to enhance safety.

Students at Wekiva High School will walk through new weapons detectors starting Monday morning.

Officials said those machines can detect things that should not be on campus.

Watch: 5-year-old girl recovering after an accidental shooting in Deltona

The district said the walk-through systems are meant to detect things like weapons and contraband.

OCPS said it is ramping up security, and Wekiva High School is the first of seven schools to implement this within the district.

The other high schools that will receive the new detection systems are Boone, Horizon, Lake Nona, Evans, Timber Creek, and Jones.

Read: Florida House passes bill allowing residents to shoot bears on property

Officials said the new system is called “OpenGate,” and will be implemented in phases from January through March.

If OpenGate detects any contraband items, the district says a secondary screening or search will be conducted.

If contraband is found, the district says those items will be confiscated.

Read: Police investigating after 2 people shot at Ocala apartment complex

This could lead to the student and visitors facing school discipline and or legal consequences.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group