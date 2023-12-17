5-year-old girl recovering after an accidental shooting in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released a video of deputies responding to the call Saturday afternoon.

The 5-year-old girl is recovering this morning after the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said she was accidentally shot in the leg.

Deputies said she was able to access a shotgun under a family member’s bed.

In the video, you can see and hear the aftermath unfold when deputies arrived at the home on Boxelder Street in Deltona around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said they found the girl conscious and alert when they arrived but bleeding from the gunshot wound.

Deputies applied a tourniquet and carried the girl out to Deltona Fire Rescue.

She was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, and doctors there say those quick actions likely saved her life.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised everyone who responded to the call.

The hair on the back of my neck stood up listening to these deputies render aid to this 5-year-old girl. What an outstanding example of decisive action and compassion by all involved. THANK YOU for once again making me so proud to be a part of @VolusiaSheriff https://t.co/p0wpsZXCyT — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) December 17, 2023

“The hair on the back of my neck stood up listening to these deputies render aid to this 5-year-old girl. What an outstanding example of decisive action and compassion by all involved.”

The sheriff’s office tells us detectives are reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case and will forward the findings of their investigation to the state attorney’s office for review.

