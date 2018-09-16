0 Local Red Cross volunteers assist Hurricane Florence victims in the Carolinas

About 35 Central Floridians left for the Carolinas last week as volunteers for the Red Cross as part of recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

The crew of volunteers spoke with Channel 9’s Megan Cruz about their experience up north so far.

Though Florence is no longer a hurricane, it is still dropping a lot of rain on the Carolinas, causing roads and homes to flood.

Some families who have fallen victim to the flooding have turned to the Red Cross for shelter and other needs.

Rebecca DeLorenzo, of Palm Coast, is a volunteer for the Red Cross helping in South Carolina.

“You know, last year we had a lot of help from the American Red Cross network, so as soon as I had an opportunity to deploy, I wanted to sure I could pay it forward,” she said.

She said the flooding by far has been the biggest challenge for volunteers. She said road closures prevented her from checking on multiple shelters Sunday.

She said the South Carolina State Guard has been assisting their efforts.

“They're helping to get resources and people out to our counties where we can't get to because of flooding, and other partners like the Salvation Army are helping us get food out to people who need it most,” she said.

