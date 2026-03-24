Longwood hosts free community event for Autism Awareness and Inclusion

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The City of Longwood will host the fourth annual Walk for Autism Awareness and Inclusion at Reiter Park on Saturday, April 25.

The free community event is scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The gathering aims to promote autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion while connecting families with local support. More than 40 service providers will be on-site to provide information and services for individuals with autism and their families.

Attendees will participate in a community walk and children can use inflatable water slides at no cost. These activities are intended to foster understanding and strengthen community connections.

The city will distribute a limited supply of free items on a first-come, first-served basis. Available gear includes event T-shirts and noise-canceling headphones.

Complimentary food will also be provided to participants while supplies last. The menu includes chicken nuggets, chips and pizza.

The event is located at 311 W. Warren Ave. and is free and open to the public. Longwood officials encourage residents to bring family and friends to support the initiative.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group