Macaroni Grill sued for eviction in Winter Garden

A standalone restaurant space in Winter Garden Village that currently is home to a Romano’s Macaroni Grill has become the subject of a lawsuit between landlord and tenant — and soon may have a new eatery operating out of it.

On April 22 a listing went live seeking a new restaurant tenant for the 6,800-square-foot building at 3143 Daniels Road.

The listing, which is being marketed by an Orlando-based retail real estate team for Colliers led by Jorge Rodriguez, went live even though the Macaroni Grill there is still open and operating as of April 23. A manager on duty yesterday told Orlando Business Journal he was unaware of any plans for the restaurant to close.

