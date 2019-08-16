  • Man arrested after making mass shooting threats in series of text messages, police say

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores Police Department said they arrested a man who made threats of a mass shooting on Friday in a Winn Dixie parking lot in Volusia County. 

    Officers said Triston Wix, 25, made threats of a mass shooting in a series of text messages. 

    Deputies have not released any specifics on what the alleged targets were. 

    Wix is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury. He has been booked in the Volusia County Jail.

    No other details have been released.

