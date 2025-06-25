Man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing ex-partner at the Mall at Millenia, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday June 23, 2025 for attempted homicide after stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times at the Mall at Millenia parking lot.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Alinton John was meeting with his ex-girlfriend Qadira Williams to discuss the future of their relationship.

According to the report, surveillance footage shows John and Williams entering his Tesla parked in the mall parking lot.

Minutes later, Williams is seen exiting the vehicle and running towards the front entrance of the mall with multiple stab wounds.

According to witnesses, John can be seen chasing Williams, but is stopped by a bystander who places John at gunpoint, causing him to flee the scene.

Officers later located John in Seminole County in the area of SR 434 and Ronald Regan Blvd.

John told police he met with Williams to discuss their relationship, then a verbal and physical altercation occurred in his vehicle.

John told police Williams hit him several times and spat in his face.

Williams was transported to ORMC, John was taken into custody and transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group