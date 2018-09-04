Man barricades self in apartment as deputies serve warrant, sheriff's office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: A standoff in Taft is over, deputies said. Deputies arrived at a home there to serve a warrant and the subject barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff's office.
No other details were released.
Just found out the hours long standoff with @OrangeCoSheriff #SWAT and a barricaded man is over. Deputies were serving a warrant and the man refused to exit his house in Taft. pic.twitter.com/swLYSS2wTs— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) September 4, 2018
EARLIER: A man barricaded himself inside an Orange County apartment Tuesday as deputies arrived to serve a warrant, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they went to the home on the 200 block of 2nd Street in Taft early Tuesday and a woman walked out of the home.
An unidentified man, who was the subject of the warrant, barricaded himself inside.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to the scene.
No other details were released.
Follow Channel 9 reporter Q McCray for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}